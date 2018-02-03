PSG Dance Around Lille In Comfortable Win

Neymar and Giovani Lo Celso scored superb late goals as Paris Saint-Germain restored their 11-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at Lille on Saturday.

Marseille's 6-3 thumping of Metz on Friday had cut PSG's advantage, but Unai Emery's men - without Kylian Mbappe due to suspension - finished strongly to make sure of three points at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

FULL TIME: PSG just too much for Lille as we take all three points from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Yuri Berchiche scored the opener in first-half stoppage time, the defender firing in a low drive, although Lille felt the goal should have been disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Neymar effectively ended any hopes of a home fightback with 13 minutes to play, hammering a free-kick into the top-left corner from the edge of the penalty area for his 18th Ligue 1 goal of the season.

Lassana Diarra has delivered one assist in his first game with Paris in Ligue 1, as many as in his 37 games in the top-flight with Marseille.

Yet PSG were not finished there, Lo Celso sending a glorious chip over the head of goalkeeper Mike Maignan from 20 yards to extend his team's unbeaten run against Lille to 15 games in all competitions.

PSG survived a second-half injury scare for captain Thiago Silva, ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid, and the leaders have now won their last 19 league games in which they have scored first.