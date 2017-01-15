Monaco go top of Ligue 1 with stunning Marseille victory

OMNISPORT

Free-scoring Monaco recorded an astonishing 4-1 victory at Marseille to move top of Ligue 1.

Leonardo Jardim's men took advantage of Nice's goalless draw with struggling Metz earlier on Sunday to move into first place on goal difference, with Paris Saint-Germain three points behind.

Rudi Garcia's Marseille had only conceded one home goal in eight league matches this season coming into the game, but were powerless to stop Monaco, who won in style thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silva and one apiece for Thomas Lemar and Radamel Falcao.

Lemar put the visitors ahead with a stunning lob in the 15th minute and Falcao capped a quick break to net his 12th league goal of the season six minutes later.

Rolando's header gave hosts Marseille hope, but Silva scored with a header of his own prior to the break and made sure of victory with a cool finish from a rebound in the second half.

Monaco have now netted 60 goals in 20 games. The next highest scorers, champions PSG, are well adrift with 39.

After suffering a first defeat in six league games, Marseille, who are being heavily linked with a move for West Ham star Dimitri Payet, stay sixth and 15 points off the pace.

Elsewhere, Lyon's Champions League qualification hopes suffered a major blow as they went down to a 3-2 loss away to Caen.