Marseille Unload For Nine Goals In Coupe de France Victory

Marseille recorded their biggest victory in 70 years as they destroyed Bourg-en-Bresse 9-0 in the Coupe de France on Tuesday.

Kostas Mitroglou and Lucas Ocampos both netted hat-tricks, with Luiz Gustavo, Dimitri Payet and Clinton N'Jie also on the scoresheet in the remarkable triumph.

It was the first time Marseille had won by a nine-goal margin since they beat Chambery 10-1 in the same competition in 1948.

Amazingly, their nine goals came from only 10 shots on target.

Marseille led 4-0 after only 20 minutes, with Luiz Gustavo, Payet, Ocampos and Mitroglou all scoring.

Mitroglou got his second before the break and Ocampos did likewise three minutes into the second half, before he completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute.

Mitroglou scored his third 10 minutes later and N'Jie made it 9-0 from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, compounding the Ligue 2 strugglers' misery.

Rudi Garcia's side have scored 15 goals in their last two matches, having beaten Metz 6-3 in Ligue 1 last Friday, and have netted 27 in all competitions in 2018, the second-highest of all teams in Europe's top five leagues, behind Paris Saint-Germain (32).