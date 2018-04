FULL TIME: @Memphis 👉🦁👈 and Bertrand Traore on target as Lyon beat Nantes 2-0 for their seventh straight win! 🔴🔵 #OLFCN 2-0 pic.twitter.com/FHXaWxYE5Z

78 - Lyon have scored 7⃣8⃣ goals in Ligue 1 this season, already their highest tally ever in a single Ligue 1 season. Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/liQY0bqfaa