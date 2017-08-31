I Have a Lot to Prove, Admits PSG New Boy Kylian Mbappe

OMNISPORT

Kylian Mbappe admits he still has "a lot to learn" after joining Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco on a season-long loan.

The striker's move from Monaco was officially confirmed on transfer deadline day, with PSG initially getting the teenager on a season-long loan with the option to buy for a reported €180million next year.

Mbappe celebrated in style later on Thursday, scoring his first international goal to help France crush Netherlands 4-0 in a one-sided World Cup qualifier at the Stade de France.

18 - Kylian Mbappé has become the youngest scorer for Les Bleus (18 y 8 mo) since Georges Lech on 11 November 1963 (18 y 5 mo). Star. pic.twitter.com/PTtNYaR0Hx — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 31, 2017

Speaking after the game, the 18-year-old revealed his delight at becoming part of a "project" that will aid his development.

"Football is where I express myself the best. All I've ever done is play football. I love playing football so it was great to be back on the pitch tonight," he told the media.

"I am really happy to be part of a big club like this. I think the project is ideal for me to progress and to continue to learn at the highest level.

"I'm going to be surrounded by players who have, in the main, won everything at the national and international level. I have a lot to learn at PSG and a lot to prove."

Mbappe will have to wait to make his PSG debut though; their next game is away to Metz on September 8.