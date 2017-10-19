High-Flying PSG Hold Upper Hand Ahead of Le Classique

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Velodrome on Sunday to face Marseille for the 2017/18 season's first installment of Le Classique.

PSG are undefeated in their last 14 matches against Marseille in all competitions, their best ever run against them. Marseille's last win was back in November 2011.

In their previous league game, Marseille lost 5-1, that was their biggest defeat at home in Ligue 1 since August 1953.

PSG have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 games against Marseille in the league. The only exception being a 0-0 draw in October last year.

When they last met in February, PSG had 10 more shots on target than Marseille, the biggest gap between the two sides in over a decade.

And the Parisians have only conceded more than one goal against the south coast club once in their last nine Ligue 1 matches, that was in a 3-2 win in April 2015.

