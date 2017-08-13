Falcao Hat-Trick Fires Monaco to Win Over Dijon as Mbappe Watches on

OMNISPORT

A hat-trick from Radamel Falcao helped Monaco to a 4-1 win away to Dijon and maintained the champions' winning start to the Ligue 1 season.

The Colombia striker's treble and a superb finish from Jemerson gave Leonardo Jardim's side a comfortable win, with Wesley Said netting what proved to be a consolation.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the matchday squad after picking up a knock but did not get off the substitutes' bench as his side cruised to two victories from two games.

Radamel Falcao has now scored 10 hat-tricks in all competitions since moving to Europe:



Atletico (5) ⚪️🔴

Porto (3) 🔵⚪️

Monaco (2) 🔴⚪️



🎩 pic.twitter.com/iFFKifO6sm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017

Monaco began their title defence with a battling 3-2 win over Toulouse but they were in much better control of proceedings on Sunday from the moment Falcao turned home from close range after three minutes following Kamil Glik's header from a corner.

Jemerson made it 2-0 midway through the half with a brilliant bicycle kick from six yards out, before Falcao scored his second and Monaco's third with a deflected effort that looped over goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet and into the top-right corner.

Monaco are now unbeaten in their last 15 away league games:



DWDWWDWDWWWWWWW



Goals: 35

Conceded: 11 pic.twitter.com/TaiRSBIno2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017

Said handed Dijon a lifeline with a superb piece of control and first-time finish through the legs of Danijel Subasic, but Falcao completed his hat-trick six minutes after the break to kill off any hopes of a comeback, heading in a delivery from Thomas Lemar.