Falcao And Mbappe Restore Monaco's Ligue 1 Lead

Monaco defeated Lyon 2-1 at Parc OL courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao to return to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Leonardo Jardim's men had dropped to second place following Paris Saint-Germain's win over Montpellier on Saturday and knew they could not afford to slip up in the race for the title.

Victoire 2-1 contre Lyon 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9kV1PY1tvh — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) April 23, 2017

Monaco dominated proceedings in the opening 45 minutes and eventually went a goal up when Falcao headed home from close range after Kamil Glik had diverted Thomas Lemar's corner into his path.

They immediately went in search of a second goal and were rewarded for their attacking intent in the 44th minute, Mbappe finding the net after some good work from Bernardo Silva.

Lyon refused to give up, though, and Lucas Tousart pulled one back early in the second half with a good header following a cross from Memphis Depay.

But there would not be an equaliser as Monaco held on for their seventh consecutive league win to further boost their title hopes.

Sunday's win sees Monaco go level on points with PSG again, while they still have a game in hand.