Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler lauded Kylian Mbappe, hailing his team-mate as "phenomenon".

Mbappe, 19, has already struck 10 times in seven games this season, including netting four against Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Draxler, who has only started three Ligue 1 games this campaign, talked up Mbappe's incredible speed.

#L1Wk9 #Statattack: In case you hadn't heard, @KMbappe is the world's fastest rising superstar, his four goals in 13 minutes in @PSG_English's 5-0 hammering of @OL_English setting yet another slew of records: https://t.co/pSzePMnyjT pic.twitter.com/Jj7UZuEOuJ — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 9, 2018

"In my opinion, you don't have to say more about this boy. He is a phenomenon," the Germany international said on Tuesday.

"He's got so much speed and I guess there are not many players with speed like this in world football.

"He's so dangerous in front of goal and I guess everybody's glad that he is part of our team."

Asked what he could learn from Mbappe, Draxler said: "I wished I would be as fast as he is, but I'm not."

PSG have made a record-breaking start to the Ligue 1 season, winning nine straight games to hold an eight-point lead at the top.

