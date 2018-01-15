beIN SPORTS

An incident involving referee Tony Chapron and player Diego Carlos overshadowed Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain.

In the final stages of the game - with PSG holding a slender 1-0 lead - the Brazilian defender appeared to accidentally collide with Chapron, causing the official to lose his balance and fall over.

The 45-year-old bizarrely lashed out, kicking Carlos in his right shin.

To add insult to injury, Chapron then sent Carlos off, brandishing a second yellow card for apparent dissent when the Nantes centre-back complained about the preceding incident.

The French Football Federation (FFF) has since announced that Chapron has been suspended until further notice and will face a disciplinary hearing.