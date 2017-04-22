Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani Put PSG Top After Montpellier Clash

OMNISPORT

Paris Saint-Germain moved above Monaco into top spot in Ligue 1 after beating Montpellier 2-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

A point would have been enough to see the champions leapfrog Leonardo Jardim's men, but PSG cruised to a comfortable victory to boost their title chances and pile pressure on Monaco.

Edinson Cavani gave PSG the lead midway through the first half, turning home Blaise Matuidi's low left-wing cross.

The Uruguayan's 31st league goal of the season ensured he has now scored against all 27 teams he has faced in Ligue 1.

And the points were made safe shortly after the interval when Angel Di Maria bent a lovely finish around Hilton and into the bottom corner to secure an eighth straight league win for PSG.

PSG 2-0 Montpellier FT:



Shots: 17-15

Pass accuracy: 90%-78%

Chances created: 13-10

Possession: 62%-38%



3 points at the Parc des Princes. pic.twitter.com/uxYOLnv1rF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 22, 2017

Monaco have the chance to reclaim top spot when they travel to Lyon on Sunday, but with the hosts fourth in the table it will be a tricky test for the Champions League semi-finalists.

A cagey opening saw both sides holding back and the first shot took 16 minutes to arrive, with Di Maria's long-range effort comfortable for Laurent Pionnier.

The Argentine then delivered a deft left-wing cross for Cavani to head home, but the striker was offside and the assistant's raised flag cut his celebrations short.

Matuidi scored a brace in PSG's dramatic 3-2 win at Metz last time out and the midfielder was denied by Pionnier after being played in by Marco Verratti.

Thiago Motta hit the post with a deflected effort from a corner as PSG continued to press and the opening goal finally arrived after 29 minutes.

Maxwell and Di Maria combined to free Matuidi in the left channel and his low cutback was tucked away by Cavani with ease.

Montpellier almost responded immediately when Ellyes Skhiri's looping header came back off the crossbar with Kevin Trapp beaten, then Isaac Mbenza blazed over after pinball in the PSG box.

FT: PSG 2-0 Montpellier. PSG hit top spot in Ligue 1 (provisionally)! Cavani & Di Maria with goals to put Monaco under pressure. #PSGMHSC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) April 22, 2017

That miss cost Montpellier as PSG doubled their lead three minutes into the second half.

Matuidi won possession back deep in the visitors' half and after Cavani's backheel freed Di Maria, his curling shot from 25 yards left Pionnier helpless.

Trapp had to save well from Paul Lasne's low drive as the visitors - who beat PSG at home earlier in the season - continued to create chances.

Hilton cleared a Di Maria effort off the line after 61 minutes and Ryad Boudebouz almost scored a sensational solo effort, only for his drive to flash narrowly over the angle.

Pionnier blocked a Cavani effort with his legs, Di Maria fired wide and Serge Aurier headed over the crossbar as PSG sought to extend their advantage, but a 2-0 win proved enough for Unai Emery's men to claim top spot.