Zinedine Zidane Warns PSG That Champions League Is A Long Haul

Zinedine Zidane has warned PSG that they have not won the Champions League yet, and there is still a long way to go in the competition.

The former France star was hugely impressed by PSG's display but warned that they have a difficult task ahead of them if they want to go all the way in Europe's top competition for the first time.

"PSG are a clear candidate for the Champions League," he said. "They have great potential and they're among the favourites. But it's a long, hard road and it will be like that until the end. One result does not make you win the Champions League."

PSG destroyed Barça midweek and are set up well for the second leg at Camp Nou in a few weeks.