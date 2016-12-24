Wolfsburg Confirm Julian Draxler Will Join PSG

OMNISPORT

Wolfsburg have announced that Julian Draxler will join Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Germany international has signed a four-year deal after the Ligue 1 champions agreed a transfer fee reportedly worth €35million, plus a further €10m in add-ons.

OFFICIAL: Julian Draxler is leaving Wolfsburg for PSG. #WOB https://t.co/WuCC4UKU6g — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 24, 2016

"Julian Draxler is to leave VfL Wolfsburg and sign for French club Paris Saint-Germain, pending a medical examination," a Wolfsburg statement confirmed.

"The 23-year-old attacker has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 titleholders and Champions League participants. Both clubs have agreed to keep the financial details of the deal confidential."

Sporting director Olaf Rebbe said: "We've had some very intense but constructive discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Julian Draxler and his management over the past few days and we're confident to have reached a satisfactory conclusion for all parties."

Head coach Valerien Ismael added: "Of course I'm sad to see Julian go, because he's an outstanding footballer. He gave everything in the recent matches against Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach and once again showed how much this club meant to him.

"I hope his move to France provides him with a fresh challenge."

Draxler joined Wolfsburg from Schalke in August 2015 but has endured a difficult time at the Volkswagen Arena.