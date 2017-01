West Ham have announced they have agreed a fee of £25million for the sale of star playmaker Dimitri Payet to Marseille.

West Ham United can confirm that a £25m fee has today been agreed for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille#COYI pic.twitter.com/U99Cl6cEdO — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 29, 2017