Wesley Sneijder Agrees To Join Nice

Nice confirmed a deal with the 33-year-old on Sunday, subject to the successful completion of a medical a day later.

Ligue 1 side Nice have reached an agreement to sign experienced Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer.

Sneijder was released by Galatasaray last month after four seasons with the Turkish Super Lig giants.

The terms of his contract were not disclosed, although Sneijder is expected to pen a one-year deal to be reunited with former Inter team-mate Mario Balotelli.

Lucien Favre's side suffered an opening-day defeat at Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 this weekend and face a mouth-watering two-legged clash against Napoli in the Champions League play-offs.

Sneijder must sign for Nice by midnight on Monday to be eligible to take on Maurizio Sarri's men.

