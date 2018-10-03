Verratti Praises "Very Direct" Tuchel

Marco Verratti believes Paris Saint-Germain's squad is benefitting from Thomas Tuchel's direct approach to man management, something that was missing under previous boss Unai Emery.

PSG won Ligue 1 once and both the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue twice during Emery's two-season stay at Parc des Princes.

🎙️ @TTuchelofficial: "We have to press hard, with strikers putting in the effort. It's a collective effort, and even with 70% possession, we have to have very strong transitions." #PSGFKCZ pic.twitter.com/aG57Dlu9z9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 2, 2018

However, Emery failed to land the club's ultimate goal of the Champions League and during his time at the club there were suggestions of squad disharmony, while he is reported to have squabbled with big-name stars such as Neymar and Julian Draxler.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Tuchel was appointed to replace Emery and PSG's only competitive defeat since he took over was the 3-2 Champions League reverse away at Liverpool.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Verratti said: "The coach is very close to the players. What we like, the whole team and me, is that he's very direct.

"He really tells you things. Sometimes they are not pretty, but he tells you. He is a good person and helps you to follow him, to give 100 per cent for him.

"We know that he works a lot and that he wants the best for us. To achieve great goals, you all have to walk in the same direction. And, this year, we have a good understanding with the coach and the staff."

Asked if the difference between Tuchel and Emery was down to how they each interact with players, Verratti replied: "I think so, yes.

"All coaches have a different way of going to the players, to make them understand things. Sometimes with Emery it was a little complicated.

"We see that he [Tuchel] is happy in training. We train with a smile but we are always serious. Work hard but with a smile, this is the best method.

"Coming to training with the face closed, it does not work. We found the smile we had lost."

Verratti concedes Tuchel can lose his temper if needs be, but he has no qualms with him doing so.

"Yes, of course [he can get angry]," he said. "He says things directly. We like that.

"When he has to congratulate the team, he does it. When there are things that do not work [he let's you know that], too.

"Sometimes he does it in front of everyone, because some situations involve a player but must be understood by the whole team. Sometimes he talks to us individually.

"We have a lot of exchanges. For the moment, it's a really big surprise for everyone on this level, because we needed a coach like that."