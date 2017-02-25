Unai Emery Understands Marseille Rivalry and Hopes PSG Can Repeat Champions League Performance

OMNISPORT

Unai Emery insists he understands the importance of Le Classique to the Paris Saint-Germain fans ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 clash against Marseille.

PSG trail Monaco by three points at the top of the table, and a feisty encounter at sixth-placed Marseille will test the champions' title credentials, having been held by Toulouse in their last league game.

But Emery is hoping his side can replicate the standards of the prior 4-0 Champions League win against Barcelona in this domestic duel.

Emery confirms Thiago Motta is OUT for PSG's trip to Marseille tomorrow. Angel Di Maria is IN the 19-man squad. #OMPSG — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) February 25, 2017

"This is my second Classique - I know the importance of this game," he told a pre-match news conference.

"The fans came [to training] yesterday to cheer us up. This is a good thing. I think our players are used to playing these games in front of many spectators. It's good for French football."

PSG defender Marquinhos agreed with his head coach, encouraging his team-mates to consistently perform as they did against Barca.

"We're going to Marseille with the same determination as against Barca and for all the other games," he said.

"Against Barcelona, we showed the strength of the club's project and its desire to always go higher and higher. Against Marseille, we'll need to have the same desire.

"A league isn't won in one match, but by [having] consistency. We'll have to start strongly [on Sunday] and do our utmost to come back with three points."

The two teams drew 0-0 at the Parc des Princes in October, but Emery expects a different test against a Marseille side that have "made great strides".

"I think Marseille have changed," he added. "Rudi Garcia brought a more offensive mentality. [Morgan] Sanson and [Dimitri] Payet have arrived. They have made great strides.

"It will be a different game from the one played at the Parc des Princes. We are ready."