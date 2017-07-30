Transfer Tracker
Ligue 1
Getty Images

Unai Emery Lauds PSG After Trophee Des Champions Triumph

PSG trailed Ligue 1 titleholders Monaco 1-0 at half-time but came storming back to claim a fifth successive Trophee des Champions.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery praised the composure of his team after the French giants came from behind to beat Monaco 2-1 in the Trophee des Champions.

PSG trailed Ligue 1 titleholders Monaco 1-0 at half-time but came storming back to claim a fifth successive Trophee des Champions thanks to Dani Alves and Adrien Rabiot on Saturday.

Djibril Sidibe's expertly taken first-half opener put PSG on the backfoot in Morocco until Emery's men hit back, firstly through former Juventus full-back Dani Alves six minutes into the second half before he turned provider for Rabiot 12 minutes later.

Speaking post-match, Emery said: "We saw two good teams - very different from each other but both with a lot of talent out on the pitch.

"We controlled the match and we were good in the attacking phases even though they were dangerous on the counter. But we created a lot of dangerous situations.

"We wanted to continue playing our game and the team showed they know how to remain calm. That's very important."

PSG star Marco Verratti added: "I think that we had a rough start to the match. We were caught on the counter but after that, we kept on playing our game.

"Dani Alves' goal gave us a lot of confidence, and that allowed us to take the upper hand. We created a lot of chances and we deserved to win."

Meanwhile, PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "I'm very proud of the whole team; we played a huge match and won the seventh Trophee des Champions in Club history and our fifth in a row. It's a great performance.

"Dani Alves showed all his talent; I'm very proud of him and, once again, the entire team after this great win."

Previous Dani Alves Revels In 'Dream' PSG Start
Read
Dani Alves Revels In 'Dream' PSG Start
Next Wesley Sneijder's Agent Denies Talks With Nice
Read
Wesley Sneijder's Agent Denies Talks With Nice