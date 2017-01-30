Unai Emery Admits Monaco Deserved Draw

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery admitted Sunday's 1-1 draw with Monaco was fair and stressed it was not a bad result for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

A late penalty from Edinson Cavani seemed to be enough for PSG to emerge victorious, but Bernardo Silva levelled the scoring again well into stoppage time.

PSG still find themselves trailing Monaco - and second-placed Nice - by three points, but Emery was adamant nothing has been lost just yet.

"We faced a strong opponent. They have proven to be a good team all season and did so again here. I think the result is fair," Emery said at a news conference.

"It is hard to score every game and when you do score, you have to win without conceding a goal in the last minute. But if you look at the game objectively, this is a deserved result.

"It was not easy for us. We would have liked to see more of the ball. The way they put pressure on us worked well.

"It is not the best result, but it is not the worst either. We are now three points behind Monaco and Nice, but I believe in the team. We have to keep working to reach our goal, which is winning the Ligue 1 title again.

"We missed a good chance to close the gap, but there will be more chances. We are disappointed, but we have to move on. The team continues to make progress."