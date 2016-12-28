Tiemoue Bakayoko Rules Out Monaco Exit Amid Chelsea and United Interest

Tiemoue Bakayoko insists he wants to stay at Monaco in the transfer window despite reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed strong form under Leonardo Jardim this season, scoring twice in 16 appearances to help his side finish the first half of the campaign in second place in Ligue 1.

Midfielder Bakayoko has been linked with Chelsea and United as a result of his performances, with Jose Mourinho reported to have identified the player as a successor to Michael Carrick.

But although he admits he considered an exit earlier in the season, Bakayoko says there is no reason to seek a move in the middle of an encouraging campaign.

"The idea of an exit crossed my mind at the start of the season," he told Eurosport. "I didn't know what the club wanted to do with me. Maybe I wasn't putting in the necessary effort.

"What triggered everything was the confidence of the coach. That changes everything. I needed to feel important in the team and take matters into my own hands.

"Friends told me [about the interest] but I don't pay it any attention. I've had a good first six months but the season is not over.

"I won't leave Monaco this winter, that's for sure. I don't want to leave. ASM are a beautiful club.

"Certainly the Premier League makes you dream but I have no reason to leave this winter. Today, I have two goals: to finish as a champion in France and to go as far as possible in the Champions League."