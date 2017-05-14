Sensational Monaco reach 100 Ligue 1 goals this season

OMNISPORT

Monaco's sensational season has seen them reach 100 goals in Ligue 1.

Radamel Falcao and Bernardo Silva netted the two goals required in the first half of Sunday's match against Lille, the club's 36th in the 2016-17 league campaign, helping Leonardo Jardim's men to a remarkable century of strikes.

Monaco's goalscoring exploits this season have been remarkable and the 98 they had managed from the first 35 games is the best tally seen in France's top-flight for 57 years, RC Paris having netted 111 from the same span back in 1959-60.

A thrilling attacking Monaco side have seen Falcao score 20 goals and strike partner Kylian Mbappe chip in with 14, but it has been a team effort with a total of nine players scoring at least six times each.

The Lille game also saw Monaco make it 30 straight Ligue 1 matches with a goal, the best run in a single season since Marseille in 1937-38.