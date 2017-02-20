Sebastian Corchia Excited By Marcelo Bielsa Arrival

Sebastien Corchia said there is a buzz at Lille following the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa, though the France international full-back is still unsure where he will be playing next season.

Bielsa will take over as Lille head coach from the start of the 2017-18 Ligue 1 campaign, after the former Argentina and Chile boss agreed a two-year deal on Sunday.

Franck Passi will remain interim head coach until the end of the season, before ex-Marseille tactician Bielsa officially begins his duties on July 1.

Bielsa, who was named Lazio boss in July last year only to resign two days later, will be tasked with leading Lille back into Europe after businessman Gerard Lopez completed his takeover of the French club.

Marcelo Bielsa back in French football next season. So here's to more moments like these... pic.twitter.com/ZVxz3H1jDH — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) February 19, 2017

While it is an exciting time for Lille, Corchia is focused on the present as the team languish in 14th position, 14 points outside of the European positions.

"Everybody around the club is excited about the news of Bielsa's arrival this summer," Corchia told Omnisport.

"We saw Bielsa in Marseille as a coach who developed his players enormously. He has a great reputation, and his style of football will be exciting for players and fans.

"But football is not about what happens next season - it is all about working hard and producing here and now. As a club we want to make big progress, but we want it to start right now and not wait till next season.

"There is a buzz in and around the club. A lot of excitement for the future, but we need to start delivering right now."