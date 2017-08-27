OMNISPORT

Monaco emphatically dispelled any doubts over their ability to thrive without Kylian Mbappe by dispatching Marseille 6-1 at Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Reportedly on the verge of joining Ligue 1 rivals Paris-Saint Germain, Mbappe was jeered by sections of the home support as he remained on the bench throughout a ruthless attacking display.

The 18-year-old could complete an initial loan move as early as Monday, but Monaco put any distractions firmly to one side with a scintillating four-goal first half.

Kamil Glik got the hosts off to a flying start with a volley from Thomas Lemar's free-kick after just 69 seconds, before Radamel Falcao took over with a quickfire brace – the captain scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute and nodding in his seventh of the season just beyond the half-hour mark.

Adama Diakhaby then side-footed home Rony Lopes' low cross to make it 4-0 and cap a commanding first-half display from Leonardo Jardim's side

2003 - Monaco have scored 4 goals in the 1st half of a Ligue 1 game for the 1st time since April 2003 v Ajaccio (4 goals also). Party. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 27, 2017

France international Djibril Sidibe headed in a fifth with 20 minutes to play and, after Remy Cabella claimed a consolation tap-in for Marseille, Monaco restored their five-goal advantage through Fabinho's penalty, extending their record Ligue 1 winning run to 16 matches.