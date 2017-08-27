On Demand
Ligue 1
Twitter (@AS_Monaco)

Ruthless Monaco Show Life Beyond Mbappe

With Kylian Mbappe looking on from the bench, Leonardo Jardim's men maintained their 100% start to their Ligue 1 title defense.

OMNISPORT

Monaco emphatically dispelled any doubts over their ability to thrive without Kylian Mbappe by dispatching Marseille 6-1 at Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Reportedly on the verge of joining Ligue 1 rivals Paris-Saint Germain, Mbappe was jeered by sections of the home support as he remained on the bench throughout a ruthless attacking display.

The 18-year-old could complete an initial loan move as early as Monday, but Monaco put any distractions firmly to one side with a scintillating four-goal first half.

Kamil Glik got the hosts off to a flying start with a volley from Thomas Lemar's free-kick after just 69 seconds, before Radamel Falcao took over with a quickfire brace – the captain scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute and nodding in his seventh of the season just beyond the half-hour mark.

Adama Diakhaby then side-footed home Rony Lopes' low cross to make it 4-0 and cap a commanding first-half display from Leonardo Jardim's side

France international Djibril Sidibe headed in a fifth with 20 minutes to play and, after Remy Cabella claimed a consolation tap-in for Marseille, Monaco restored their five-goal advantage through Fabinho's penalty, extending their record Ligue 1 winning run to 16 matches.

Previous Nene Backs Neymar To Make History At PSG
Read
Nene Backs Neymar To Make History At PSG
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker