Report: PSG Preparing $100m Bid For Sanchez

Arsenal's determination to keep Alexis Sanchez will be tested by a $104 million bid from Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Sun.
The Chilean has been linked throughout the summer with a move away from north London, with PSG and Manchester City two of the likeliest destination.
And while Arsenal seem set on keeping him at the club until his contract expires next June, a hefty offer from France may tempt them into a U-turn.
Alexis, however, favours a move to City, where he would join up with former mentor Pep Guardiola - although the Gunners are reluctant to sell him to a Premier League rival.