Report: PSG Preparing $100m Bid For Sanchez

Arsenal's determination to keep Alexis Sanchez will be tested by a $104 million bid from Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Sun.

The Chilean has been linked throughout the summer with a move away from north London, with PSG and Manchester City two of the likeliest destination.

Just when you thought Summer Madness was over!@PSG_English are still in the hunt for Mbappehttps://t.co/rhuwJRQ3yN pic.twitter.com/vhEGZU2Oqb — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 8, 2017

And while Arsenal seem set on keeping him at the club until his contract expires next June, a hefty offer from France may tempt them into a U-turn.

Alexis, however, favours a move to City, where he would join up with former mentor Pep Guardiola - although the Gunners are reluctant to sell him to a Premier League rival.