Report: Mbappe Has Told Monaco He Wants To Leave

beIN SPORTS USA

According to French media outlet, L'Equipe, Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe has told the club that he wants to leave this summer. The 18yr old has been on the radar of nearly every Champions League contender, most notably Real Madrid and French rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

With Neymar confirmed to be on his way out of Camp Nou, a suddenly €222m richer Barcelona also make for an intriguing landing spot for the supposedly want-away attacker. L'Equipe reports that Barcelona have already made contact with Monaco.