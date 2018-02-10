Rabiot: Neymar And Mbappe Have "Privileges" At PSG

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe get certain "privileges" at the club, according to team-mate Adrien Rabiot.

The Ligue 1 leaders stunned the football world last August when they signed Neymar from Barcelona after activating his €222million release clause.

That world-record transfer was followed by a deal for Monaco striker Mbappe, who moved to Parc des Princes on a season-long loan deal and will join on a permanent basis for a reported fee of €180m this year.

The forwards have formed a devastating attacking trident with Edinson Cavani in 2017-18, helping PSG to a 10-point lead at the top of the table and a place in the Champions League knockout stages, with Unai Emery's side aiming for a clean sweep of trophies.

Rabiot says the pair enjoy a certain star treatment at the club but he insists he has no reason to be envious.

"Neymar doesn't think of himself as a star," he told L'Equipe. "In the dressing room, he's a very straightforward guy.

"He could be a bit more arrogant, but that's not the case at all.

"He is necessarily someone who has some privileges. Kylian does, too. It doesn't bother me and I don't pay it any attention. I'm not jealous of either."

PSG face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday in a match that could have a huge impact on the future of Zinedine Zidane.

The Madrid head coach is under pressure to deliver a third successive triumph in Europe's top competition, with his side 19 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona and out of the Copa del Rey.

Rabiot expects the holders to be fired up for the encounter but considers the tie to be finely balanced.

"Madrid will want to save their season," he said. "They will be really motivated. They have great experience in this competition, which is less so in our case.

"In my view, it's 50-50."