PSG's Krychowiak Moves To West Brom On Loan

West Brom have signed Poland international Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old midfielder joins West Brom after making 19 appearances in his debut campaign for PSG last season.

Krychowiak played for Sevilla from 2014 to 2016, winning two Europa League titles, and previously enjoyed stints in France with Bordeaux, Reims and Nantes.

"I had a lot of offers from Spain and Italy. But this is a very ambitious club. There's a good atmosphere here," Krychowiak said in a news release.

He joins Kieran Gibbs, Oliver Burke, Gareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi and Jay Rodriguez as West Brom recruits during the summer transfer window.

West Brom chairman John Williams hailed Krychowiak for his impressive European resume.

"This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer," Williams said.

"Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities.

"We are delighted to welcome him and are confident he will make a significant contribution to the first-team group this season."