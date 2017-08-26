PSG "Waiting For Confirmation" On Mbappe - Marquinhos

OMNISPORT

Marquinhos said he and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates are waiting for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe to join the Ligue 1 giants.

After signing Neymar in a world-record €222million deal from Barcelona, PSG have turned their attention to 18-year-old sensation Mbappe, who is tipped to move to the French capital.

Mbappe scored 26 goals in all competitions last season as Monaco dethroned PSG in Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Asked about Mbappe following PSG's 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne on Friday, Brazilian defender Marquinhos said: "We are waiting for confirmation. We do not know yet. We look at things on the Internet. We're still waiting.

"The PSG project is very ambitious. To be ambitious, you have to have big players, big stars.

"He's a player who made the difference with Monaco, if he comes here, he's going to bring us a lot."

While Mbappe is expected to arrive, PSG forward Lucas Moura is reportedly set to move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

"He's really a friend. He has talent. I hope he stays with us," Marquinhos added.

"With the goals we have, We're going to need everybody."