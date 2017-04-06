PSG To Face Monaco In Semi's Of Coupe de France

Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn at home against Ligue 1 title rivals Monaco in the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Unai Emery's men set up a repeat of the Coupe de la Ligue final – which they won last week – by beating third-tier outfit Avranches 4-0 to reach the last four on Wednesday.

Hatem Ben Arfa scored twice, with Lucas Moura and Javier Pastore also on target in an away win that ensured PSG will play Ligue 1 leaders Monaco, who are three points ahead of them with eight games left to play.

PSG to host @AS_Monaco_EN at the Parc des Princes in the French Cup semifinals👊

Despite trailing in the league, it was PSG who got the better of Leonardo Jardim's men in Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue showpiece, Emery's men winning 4-1 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais courtesy of goals from Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and a double from Edinson Cavani.

Monaco beat Lille 2-1 in their Coupe de France quarter-final on Tuesday to enter the draw for the last four.

The big two being drawn against each other means Angers host Guingamp in the other semi-final.



Coupe de France semi-final draw:

Angers v Guingamp

PSG v Monaco