PSG Strike Juan Foyth Deal With Estudiantes

Roma were also linked with a bid but it appears PSG are in pole position to conclude a deal.

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated defender Juan Foyth from Estudiantes, club president Juan Sebastian Veron has confirmed.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been tipped to move to Europe during the transfer window and his representatives travelled to England this month to hold talks with Tottenham.

"We have an agreement between clubs and it just needs the agreement of his agent," Veron told Radio Continental.

The Argentina Under-20 international only broke into the Estudiantes side this year and Veron believes he is a defender who boasts a rare level of talent.

"He has an awareness and judgement that is difficult to find in a boy [of that age]," said the former Manchester United man.

