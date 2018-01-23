PSG Sign Diarra On Free Transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing former France international Lassana Diarra on a free transfer.
Diarra has been a free agent since leaving Al Jazira last month and boosts the midfield options of the Ligue 1 leaders, although PSG coach Unai Emery previously indicated he would not be looking to make signings during the January transfer window.
The Spaniard namechecked 21-year-old Argentine Giovani Lo Celso as a possible solution to the club's defensive midfield issues earlier this month, while playing down a move for Diarra.
But the 32-year-old former Marseille and Real Madrid midfielder completed his return to Ligue 1 on Tuesday, signing a 18-month deal.
Diarra, who last featured for France in 2016, could make his PSG debut against Guingamp on Wednesday in the Coupe de France.