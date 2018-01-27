Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi cast accusatory glances towards Spain over what he perceives to be attempts to "destabilise" his club by linking Neymar to Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 giants shelled out €222million in August to activate the release clause in Neymar's Barcelona contract and bring him to Paris.

Neymar has since scored 26 goals in 24 PSG appearances, guiding them to the top of the table and through the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Champions League.

However, reported frustrations with strike partner Edinson Cavani, coach Unai Emery and the standard of French football have prompted reports from Madrid-based media that Los Blancos could make the Brazilian the subject of another blockbusting transfer.

Al-Khelaifi dismissed any notion of Neymar being unsatisfied in Ligue 1, and says PSG's upcoming European fixture against Madrid could be behind the claims.

"Neymar at Real? You have certainly seen that he was very happy on the pitch," Al-Khelaifi told Canal+.

"He was very happy in Paris and his family is too.

"We have a big game against Real coming. If it's an attempt to destabilise us? Maybe, but we do not think about that.

"Neymar will not leave at the end of the season. No way!"

Al-Khelaifi later added to reporters: "The Spaniards started this game a few days before our match with Real. But we are not going to get into this game."