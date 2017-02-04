PSG Not Pleasant To Watch For Unai Emery

Unai Emery has admitted Paris Saint-Germain were by no means a joy to watch in their 3-1 win over Dijon, but was pleased to see his side triumph after an underwhelming performance.

Late goals from Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani helped PSG to a hard-fought win after Julio Tavares had previously cancelled out Lucas' opener.

The win saw the reigning champions climb to second place in the Ligue 1 table, three points behind Monaco, but Emery acknowledged it was not a pretty match for the neutrals.

"It was not a pleasant match to watch for the fans," Emery stated at a news conference.

"But all away games are difficult and so was this one. Our opponents are always very motivated in front of their own fans.

"We dominated play, even if the win was not as clear as we would have liked. We made some mistakes in the first half and allowed our opponent back in the game.

"But I am pleased with the result because it is not easy to win away from home. The team is making progression. This is the type of game we would perhaps not have won earlier this season.

"We have played 23 games now and are approaching the period of truth."