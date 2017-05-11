Ligue 1
PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa Undergoes Successful Surgery

The France full-back has not played since April 9 with veteran Maxwell having filled the void at left-back.

Layvin Kurzawa will play no further part in Paris Saint-Germain's season after undergoing surgery on a hernia injury.

PSG confirmed Kurzawa has now undergone an operation on his injury and will be unavailable for their remaining two Ligue 1 fixtures and the Coupe de France final with Angers on May 27.

A PSG statement read: "The operation conducted by Dr Gilles Reboul, groin specialist for Paris Saint-Germain medical partner Aspetar, was a success.

"Paris Saint-Germain wishes its France international defender a speedy recovery and looks forward to having him back in top form for next season's challenges."
