PSG Complete Goncalo Guedes Move

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Portugal attacker Goncalo Guedes from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Th 20-year-old, who underwent a medical in Paris on Wednesday, came through the youth ranks with the Primeira Liga outfit, making his senior debut in October 2014.

He went on to make a total of 39 league appearances, scoring five goals and winning two domestic doubles.

Guedes now hopes to emulate the success of compatriot Pauleta in the French capital, with the former striker having represented the Parc des Princes side from 2003 to 2008.

"I'm very happy to join such a big club as Paris Saint-Germain," Guedes told the club's official website. "Playing here with players of a very high standard will enable me to improve.

"Paris always play to win trophies, so my aim is to win as many trophies as possible, and that Paris keep on winning.

"I know my compatriot Pauleta was well loved by Paris Saint-Germain fans. I hope to do as well as he did, and one day be just as much loved as him."

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "We're happy to have brought in Goncalo Guedes and want to wish him a warm welcome to Paris Saint-Germain.

"Goncalo is a young European talent who fits perfectly with the aims of our project. He's been followed by numerous European clubs for several years, and he has made the choice to sign for Paris Saint-Germain."

Guedes has won two caps for the Portuguese national team.