Ligue 1

PSG Appeal To CAS To End UEFA Investigation

PSG has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport to end UEFA's investigation review into the club's FFP compliance

Getty Images

 

Paris Saint-Germain have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to stop UEFA re-examining their decision to clear the club of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

European football's governing body opted to review the investigation in July, having cleared the Ligue 1 champions of contravening FFP a month earlier.

PSG, who in 2017 signed Neymar for a world-record €222million and Kylian Mbappe on an initial loan before making the deal permanent for €180m, raised funds of around €50m through transfers at the request of UEFA to avoid sanctions for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

A statement from CAS read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by the French club Paris Saint-Germain Football SASP (PSG) against a decision rendered by the European Football Association (UEFA) in September 2018.

"At the parties' request, the procedure will be conducted on a confidential basis with the exception of the final Award which will be published.

"In these circumstances, CAS is unable to provide any further information regarding the matter."

PSG Soccer Ligue 1 UEFA
