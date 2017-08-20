On Demand
PSG 6-0 Toulouse: Neymar Shines on Parc des Princes Debut

PSG ran out to a 6-2 victory as Neymar Jr scored twice and provided two assists on his Parc des Princes debut.

Neymar was outstanding in his first outing at the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Toulouse 6-2 in Ligue 1, the hosts scoring four times in the last 15 minutes following a red card for Marco Verratti.

After being forced to watch the 2-0 victory over Amiens from the stands following his world-record €222million move from Barcelona, the Brazilian scored twice, supplied two assists – one for a stunning scissor kick from Layvin Kurzawa – and won a penalty to ensure the PSG faithful's wait to see him on home turf was worthwhile with a fine display.

Neymar – clearly emotional prior to kick-off as a minute's silence was held for the 14 people who were killed in the two terror attacks in Catalonia this week - was heavily involved in the early exchanges, but PSG were behind when the unmarked Max Gradel slammed a volley home in the 18th minute.

After twice being denied by the woodwork, Neymar, who scored on his debut in the 3-0 win at Guingamp last week, equalized with a poacher's finish before setting up Adrien Rabiot to give PSG the lead in the 35th minute.

Unai Emery's side stepped off the gas in the second half and lost Verratti to a second bookable offence with 21 minutes remaining, but, after Neymar was fouled by Andy Delort in the box, Edinson Cavani drilled home a penalty.

Thiago Silva headed into his own net to set up a tense finale, but substitute Javier Pastore's stunner was outdone by an acrobatic effort from Kurzawa.

Neymar then capped the victory with a lovely individual finish as PSG maintained their 100 per cent record to join Monaco and Saint-Etienne at the summit.

 

