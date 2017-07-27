Transfer Tracker
Patrick Kluivert's Nine-Year-Old Son Signs Nike Deal

He may only be nine years old, but Shane Kluivert is already destined for greatness.

Shane – the son of Barcelona and Netherlands great Patrick Kluivert – has signed with Nike after confirming the deal to his 120,000 Instagram followers.

Patrick enjoyed a storied career, winning the Eredivisie, Champions League, Super Cup and LaLiga after playing for Ajax, Barcelona and AC Milan, while 18-year-old son Justin is making a name for himself at the Dutch giants – helping the club to the Europa League final last season.

 

Very proud signed my first contract with @nike 💙

A post shared by Shane Kluivert (@shanekluivert) on

Now Shane – on the books of Paris Saint-Germain where Patrick was previously director of football – is following in the footsteps of his father and brother after his deal with the sportswear giant.

Shane posted a photo to Instagram with the accompanying caption: "Very proud signed my first contract with @Nike."

Proud father Patrick also used social media to share the news: "My son so proud of you @shanekluivert Just signed his first contract with @Nike at nine years #proud #love."

