Patrice Evra To Join Marseille

Evra has found himself frozen out at Juventus and was looking for a move away this window.

Juventus left-back Patrice Evra is set for a return to France, with a move to Olympique nearly complete.

Evra's agent is in France today for negotiations with the Ligue 1 club and an announcement over the deal is set to be made soon.

beIN SPORTS can reveal despite reports Evra would be taking a medical tomorrow, it will instead take place this evening.

Evra has found himself frozen out at Juventus and had been linked with Valencia, Lyon and even a return to his former club Manchester United.

Now however, he will work with Rudi Garcia and sign a one-and-a-half year deal with the French club.

The full-back turns 36 in May his Juve contract was set to expire this summer.
