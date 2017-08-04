Neymar will wear the number 10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain after completing his world-record transfer from Barcelona.

PSG completed the sensational move for the Brazil forward on Thursday, a switch that has cost them €222million after they met his Camp Nou release clause.

Neymar wore number 11 at Barca with Lionel Messi occupying the 10 shirt, which is the jersey he wears for Brazil's national team.

His new club confirmed after the 25-year-old's move that will get the chance to wear 10 in Paris.

Wearing No. 10 for PSG, @neymarjr. Has a nice ring to it, don't you think?! 😃 pic.twitter.com/93EJArPYtk — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 3, 2017

The PSG number 10 shirt was previously worn by talisman club icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic before he moved to Manchester United last year. Javier Pastore then took up the shirt last season, but offered it to Neymar.

Pastore, who will now move back to the number 27 he wore between 2011 and 2016, said: "It is a little gift to say, 'Welcome to Paris'.

"I wanted to offer him this symbolic gift. I want him to feel happy and at home right from day one.

"And I want to offer him the support that he needs so that he and the entire squad can go on and win the Champions League."