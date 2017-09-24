Neymar Only Trails Tevez in Wages List, Claims Football Leaks

GOAL

Neymar's mammoth salary package at Paris Saint-Germain puts him behind just Carlos Tevez as the world's highest-earning player, claims Football Leaks.

The Brazilian completed a move to Parc des Princes from Barcelona in the summer, becoming in the process football's most expensive player thanks to a €222 million transfer fee.

But the forward is also personally reaping the rewards of being PSG's new standard-bearer, according to the report which was released this weekend.

Neymar: Football Leaks reveals Barcelona star earns almost €10m a season with €190m release clause https://t.co/25bATSJbWR #fcb #Barcelona — Eduardo Fdez-Abascal (@efabascalUK) April 11, 2016

Football Leaks affirms that Neymar earns just over €3m a month in Ligue 1, a figure that works out as a total annual salary of €36.8m.

Only Tevez, currently in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua, takes home a greater wage, with reports suggesting the Argentine will pick up €38.4m from his first year in Asia.

To put the number claimed by the controversial outlet in perspective, Neymar earns €100,000 a day, €4,000 an hour or a staggering €66 a minute.

Both South American stars, however, may soon find themselves eclipsed by a mutual former team-mate.

Lionel Messi, who starred alongside Neymar at Barcelona and also shared the pitch with Tevez on multiple occasions with Argentina, is expected to boost his salary to a reported €40m annually when he puts pen to paper on a long-delayed new deal with the Catalans.