Neymar Only Trails Tevez in Wages List, Claims Football Leaks

Already the most expensive player in football history, the Brazil star falls just short of matching the astronomical wages Tevez picks up in China.

Neymar's mammoth salary package at Paris Saint-Germain puts him behind just Carlos Tevez as the world's highest-earning player, claims Football Leaks

The Brazilian completed a move to Parc des Princes from Barcelona in the summer, becoming in the process football's most expensive player thanks to a €222 million transfer fee. 

But the forward is also personally reaping the rewards of being PSG's new standard-bearer, according to the report which was released this weekend. 

Football Leaks affirms that Neymar earns just over €3m a month in Ligue 1, a figure that works out as a total annual salary of €36.8m. 

Only Tevez, currently in the Chinese Super League with Shanghai Shenhua, takes home a greater wage, with reports suggesting the Argentine will pick up €38.4m from his first year in Asia

To put the number claimed by the controversial outlet in perspective, Neymar earns €100,000 a day, €4,000 an hour or a staggering €66 a minute.

Both South American stars, however, may soon find themselves eclipsed by a mutual former team-mate. 

Lionel Messi, who starred alongside Neymar at Barcelona and also shared the pitch with Tevez on multiple occasions with Argentina, is expected to boost his salary to a reported €40m annually when he puts pen to paper on a long-delayed new deal with the Catalans.

