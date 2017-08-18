Unai Emery hopes to help Neymar become the world's best player at Paris Saint-Germain but insists he is treated like any other member of the squad.

The Brazil star enjoyed a promising debut following his world-record €222million move from Barcelona, bagging a goal and an assist as PSG made it two wins from two in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at Guingamp.

Neymar is set for his first outing at Parc des Princes against Toulouse on Sunday, having watched PSG beat Amiens 2-0 on the opening day of the season after being presented to the crowd prior to kick-off.

Head coach Emery has no doubt the 25-year-old brings extra quality to the team but says their way of playing is not likely to change.

"His arrival is important. A lot of fans want to see him but he needs some peace and quiet, too," he told a news conference.

"He is one more player in the squad. We make the most of his qualities but nothing changes in everyday life.

"He's a young player who wants to get better here. We want to help him become the best player in the world.

"Neymar brings something more with his change of pace, he gives more quality in one-against-one situations. But we have the same idea as last year: to have control of the ball.

"We want to be stronger than last year. The team started well. I try to create a good mentality, to make sure we have good physical preparation. The title is our primary goal this season."