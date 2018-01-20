Neymar Misses Lyon Clash With Thigh Injury

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's visit to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday due to a thigh injury.

The Brazilian is not included in Unai Emery's squad, with PSG nine points clear of second-place Lyon going into the match.

Neymar hit four goals - his first PSG hat-trick in a glittering individual performance - as Emery's men blitzed Dijon 8-0 on Wednesday.

But the world's most expensive player appeared to be troubled by injury at times during the win and will now miss the Lyon game, with PSG confirming he is not part of the squad to travel to Parc OL.

Neymar was whistled by PSG supporters towards the end of the Dijon thrashing after he insisted on taking a late penalty to score his fourth goal - taking his tally to 15 in the league this season.

With the score at 7-0 and team-mate Edinson Cavani having earlier drawn level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record of 156 goals for the club, fans chanted for the Uruguay international to take the spot-kick.

Neymar and Cavani have clashed on the pitch over set-piece duties previously this season, but Emery played down the issue in his pre-match press conference.

PSG are also without veteran midfielder Thiago Motta for the trip to Lyon, while Lucas Moura and Hatem Ben Arfa are among their other absentees.