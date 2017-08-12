Neymar Jr. Named in PSG Squad to Face Guingamp

OMNISPORT

Neymar has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for their Ligue 1 clash with Guingamp, where he appears set to make his debut following a world-record switch from Barcelona.

PSG on Friday confirmed the Brazilian, who joined the club in a €222million move, had been cleared to play after his transfer was officially ratified following the receipt of his international transfer certificate by the French Football Federation.

And he has now been included in the squad for Sunday's meeting at the Stade de Roudourou as PSG look to make it two wins from two to start the new league season.

Neymar was a spectator last weekend as PSG opened the campaign with a 2-0 win over Amiens at the Parc des Princes.

