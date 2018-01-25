Neymar Jr. Insists He Is Happy at PSG Amid Real Madrid Links

Neymar has hit out at reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Brazil star became the world's most expensive player six months ago when he signed for Paris Saint-Germain for $263 million, and has racked up an astonishing 24 goals and 16 assists in all competitions since joining the club from Barcelona.

Nonetheless, rumors of a rift in the PSG locker room began to surface following the team's recent 8-0 rout of Dijon, in which Neymar was involved in six of the Parisians' goals.

The final goal of the game came when the 25-year-old converted a late penalty instead of Edinson Cavani, who stood the chance of breaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goalscoring record for the club, prompting a small section of supporters to express their displeasure.

PSG coach Unai Emery later insisted that, "PSG fans love all the players of PSG. They love them individually. They're clever. I'm pretty sure that they are all happy to have Neymar here."

The episode has led to a number of stories claiming that Real Madrid, who are allegedly looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, will sign the Brazilian striker.

Sources close to the player called claims of a potential return to LaLiga as "laughable" and "fake news."

Speaking during a press conference in Lille two months ago, Neymar took exception to the line of questioning which insinuated that he and Cavani were not on speaking terms.

"I want to say what I think. I'm totally realistic and what I don't like is these false stories about me, there is nothing bothering me at my club.

"I'm here because I asked to be here. It's going really well [in Paris], I'm really happy here and motivated. I'm a player who wants to give everything on the pitch.

"What bothers me is everyone creating stories about me, with my coach and with Cavani. These things are not real, it's not true."