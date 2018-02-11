Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is "anything but arrogant" and only wants to be successful, according to team-mate Kevin Trapp.

The Brazil international has produced some sensational displays since his world-record €222million move from Barcelona last August, with his winner in Saturday's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse taking him to 19 goals in 18 top-flight matches this term.

The 26-year-old has been criticised at times for behaviour on the pitch, though, most recently in the 3-2 Coupe de la Ligue win over Rennes, when he jokingly refused to help an opponent to his feet and was later accused of showboating by some observers.

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot also revealed this week that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe enjoy certain "privileges" at the club, although he said there was no jealousy in the dressing room.

And Trapp insists Neymar has adapted well to life at Parc des Princes and is far from the cavalier performer some consider him to be.

"He has a huge heart," he told Bild. "He is incredibly nice and helpful. He's anything but arrogant and is totally integrated into the team.

"He's just a leader who wants to win."

Trapp's own future at PSG has come under scrutiny this season, with Alphonse Areola preferred in goal in league and Champions League matches.

The Germany international has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, who were said to be looking for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window due to concerns about the form of Roman Burki.

Trapp admits he could be tempted to return to his homeland but says his focus for now is on PSG's trophy charge.

"Quite a lot is possible," he said. "I'm from Germany; obviously the Bundesliga is interesting for me. Dortmund are a big club.

"But the transfer window has just closed. It's not an issue now. I want to focus on my tasks here."