Neymar and Angel Di Maria will return to Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their crucial Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

World-record signing Neymar missed Saturday's 0-0 away draw against Montpellier in Ligue 1 due to a foot injury, the first game Unai Emery's men have failed to win this season.

Di Maria has not played for PSG since August after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, but is now set for a comeback after a four-game absence.

Emery confirmed he will be able to call upon both Neymar and Di Maria for the match against their biggest rivals to win Group B at the Parc des Princes.

"Di Maria and Neymar are in the group," he said at his pre-match media conference. "Javier Pastore is continuing to work with the doctors."