Neymar Expected to Return for Bayern Munich Clash

Having missed PSG's stalemate against Montpellier, the Brazilain is set to reenter the fold ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Neymar and Angel Di Maria will return to Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their crucial Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

World-record signing Neymar missed Saturday's 0-0 away draw against Montpellier in Ligue 1 due to a foot injury, the first game Unai Emery's men have failed to win this season.

Di Maria has not played for PSG since August after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, but is now set for a comeback after a four-game absence.

Emery confirmed he will be able to call upon both Neymar and Di Maria for the match against their biggest rivals to win Group B at the Parc des Princes.

"Di Maria and Neymar are in the group," he said at his pre-match media conference. "Javier Pastore is continuing to work with the doctors."

