Neymar Back With PSG After Break

Neymar has returned to Paris Saint-Germain after being given time off for personal reasons.

The Brazilian reportedly travelled to his homeland during the break, and he was not included in PSG's squad for Wednesday's Coupe de la Ligue tie at Strasbourg.

Heeeeee's 🔙@neymarjr returns to Paris 📍

He'll train with the team tomorrow ⚽️

Neymar's absence coincided with more transfer rumours linking the former Barcelona star with a move to their Liga rivals Real Madrid.

Madrid president Florentino Perez said Neymar would have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or if he was playing at the Santiago Bernabeu rather than at PSG.

But former Barca team-mate Luis Suarez indicated he does not think a Neymar move to Madrid will happen, telling Marca: "I do not see it."

PSG said only that Neymar had been granted leave for personal reasons, with reports suggesting he travelled back to Brazil for a family birthday and to visit his dentist.