Lyon have named midfielder Nabil Fekir as their new captain.

The Ligue 1 side lost both skipper Maxime Gonalons and vice-captain Alexandre Lacazette to Roma and Arsenal respectively during the close season.

Fekir impressed alongside both those men as Bruno Genesio's side finished fourth in Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, weighing in with 14 goals across all competitions.

Lyon open their 2017-18 campaign against newly promoted Strasbourg on Saturday and Genesio feels the 24-year-old France international will grow into the role.

"I expect that he will invest more and become more responsible in the group," Genesio told a news conference.

"He has to take over. What I've seen for six weeks has given me satisfaction.

"Seniority at the club was important in my choice. We must maintain a certain tradition, a philosophy of formation."

Fekir added: "It's an honour for me. All the staff trusts me and it is up to me to give them that confidence and give it to all on the field.

"The coach tried several captains during this pre-season. It is good for me, a big responsibility and a nice surprise."