Monaco Vice-President Stunned By Champions League Clash And Labels It Like Ice Hockey

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev compared Tuesday's stunning Champions League result at Manchester City to ice hockey, while he insisted the last-16 tie is not over.

It was a night to remember at Etihad Stadium as City came from behind to trump Monaco 5-3 in a first-leg thriller.

Monaco were in the box seat at half-time, leading 2-1, before Radamel Falcao scored his second to restore the visitors' lead just past the hour-mark, having missed a penalty 11 minutes earlier.

However, the Ligue 1 leaders faded late as City scored three unanswered goals in 11 minutes, but Vasilyev could not fault the French side.

50% - Monaco have conceded half of their goals in Ligue 1/CL from set piece this season (18/36). Ouch. pic.twitter.com/BbxDnns8uB — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 22, 2017

"I'm disappointed with the result but very proud of my players. They gave everything," he said.

"Qualification is difficult but it is possible. It's a great demonstration for the level of the Ligue 1.

"The fans of football have surely feasted. I had never seen a score like that, it looked like ice hockey."

Monaco will welcome City to Stade Louis II for the return leg on March 15.